ABB India consolidated net profit rises 3.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.02% to Rs 3521.03 crore

Net profit of ABB India rose 3.00% to Rs 362.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 351.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.02% to Rs 3521.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2909.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3521.032909.5612.7013.79538.00496.73498.77461.38362.30351.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News