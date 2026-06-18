ABB India Ltd spurts 0.14%, gains for fifth straight session

ABB India Ltd is quoting at Rs 7174, up 0.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.24% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% slide in NIFTY and a 14.16% slide in the Nifty Energy.

ABB India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 7174, up 0.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 24117.25. The Sensex is at 77266.23, up 0.14%. ABB India Ltd has gained around 13.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which ABB India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40238.45, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7173, up 0.15% on the day. ABB India Ltd is up 22.24% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% slide in NIFTY and a 14.16% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 99.83 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.