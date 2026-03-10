ABB India rises after announcing $75 million investment to expand manufacturing and R&D

ABB India rose 3.17% to Rs 6168.80 after the company announced plans to invest about $75 million in India to expand manufacturing and R&D for critical segments.

The investment will support growth in the companys electrification, motion and automation businesses and strengthen its "local-for-local" strategy. Currently, around 85% of ABBs products and solutions sold in India are manufactured locally.

The company said the investment will be directed across multiple facilities in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Nashik and Vadodara, focusing on expanding production capacity for critical infrastructure segments such as renewable energy, metro rail, data centres and industrial automation.

ABB will invest $14 million in its Nelamangala campuses in Bengaluru to expand production capabilities and scale converter manufacturing to support sustainable mobility and rail transport systems. Another $21 million will be invested at its Peenya facility to expand manufacturing of low-voltage drives and specialised motors while enhancing digital and service capabilities.

In Hyderabad, the company is investing $12 million in a multi-phase laboratory and office project that will house advanced R&D and engineering teams. In Nashik, ABB will invest $22 million to expand manufacturing of circuit breakers and vacuum interrupters while advancing localisation of high-voltage technologies. A further $6 million investment in Vadodara will increase capacity for generators and induction motors and support services infrastructure.

The investments are also expected to create more than 300 new skilled jobs across engineering, operations and research.

Morten Wierod, chief executive officer of ABB, said the investment forms part of the companys strategy to support infrastructure development and growth in one of its fastest-growing markets. He added that rising demand linked to energy transition, grid modernisation, data centre expansion and rapid growth in metro and high-speed rail projects is driving the need for expanded manufacturing and technology capabilities.

ABB has invested more than $230 million in India over the past decade and generated revenue of over $1.5 billion in the country in 2025. The company employs more than 10,000 people in India and operates nearly 25 manufacturing, distribution and operating facilities along with five major research and development centres.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and re-source-efficient future.

On a consolidated basis, ABB India's net profit declined 18.08% to Rs 432.85 crore while net sales rose 5.08% to Rs 3495.79 crore in Q4 December 2025 over Q4 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News