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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Abbott India clocks PAT of Rs 394.93 crore in March'26 quarter

Abbott India clocks PAT of Rs 394.93 crore in March'26 quarter

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

Abbott India has reported 7.6% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 394.93 crore on a 6.5% rise in revenue to Rs 1,709.51 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Total operating expenditure for the period under review was Rs 1,228.66 crore, up 4.5% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 531.23 crore, up by 10.1% from Rs 482.71 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, the company has recorded net profit and revenue from operations of Rs 1552.02 crore (up 9.7% YoY) and Rs 6,929.05 crore (up 8.1% YoY), respectively.

Abbott India is one of the leading multinational pharmaceutical companies in India and sells its products through independent distributors primarily within India.

 

The scrip fell 1.99% to currently trade at Rs 27224.40 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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