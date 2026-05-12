Abbott India clocks PAT of Rs 394.93 crore in March'26 quarter
Abbott India has reported 7.6% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 394.93 crore on a 6.5% rise in revenue to Rs 1,709.51 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.
Total operating expenditure for the period under review was Rs 1,228.66 crore, up 4.5% YoY.
Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 531.23 crore, up by 10.1% from Rs 482.71 crore in Q4 FY25.
For FY26, the company has recorded net profit and revenue from operations of Rs 1552.02 crore (up 9.7% YoY) and Rs 6,929.05 crore (up 8.1% YoY), respectively.
Abbott India is one of the leading multinational pharmaceutical companies in India and sells its products through independent distributors primarily within India.
The scrip fell 1.99% to currently trade at Rs 27224.40 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 12 2026 | 10:16 AM IST