Abbott India standalone net profit rises 7.60% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 6.54% to Rs 1709.51 croreNet profit of Abbott India rose 7.60% to Rs 394.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 367.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.54% to Rs 1709.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1604.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.73% to Rs 1552.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1414.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.11% to Rs 6929.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6409.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1709.511604.59 7 6929.056409.15 8 OPM %28.1326.71 -27.3126.44 - PBDT550.30500.64 10 2155.231958.75 10 PBT531.23482.71 10 2079.271886.95 10 NP394.93367.04 8 1552.021414.44 10
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First Published: May 12 2026 | 9:07 AM IST