ABFRL's Sangeeta Tanwani steps down as Pantaloons CEO

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) said Sangeeta Tanwani has ceased to be whole-time director (WTD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of its Pantaloons business with effect from close of business hours on 31 July 2026.

The company said the change is part of an internal movement within the Aditya Birla Group.

ABFRL further said Tanwani has been re-designated and appointed as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the company for a period of two years, effective August 1, 2026, subject to shareholder approval. She will be liable to retire by rotation.

Tanwani has been associated with the company since 2018 and led the transformation of Pantaloons, strengthening its brand positioning, product portfolio and retail experience. She also played a key role in adopting a capital-light expansion model for the brand.

The company said she spearheaded its entry into the deep-value fashion segment, including the development of the Style Up format, which was later transformed into the youth-focused brand OWND.

ABFRL added that Tanwani is not related to any director, key managerial personnel or promoters of the company, and is not debarred from holding office as director by any regulatory authority.

ABFRL is engaged in the business of manufacturing and retailing of branded apparel and runs a chain of apparel and accessories retail stores in India.

The companys consolidated net loss widened to Rs 148.40 crore in Q4 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 16.87 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 15.74% year on year 1,990.13 crore in Q4 FY26.

The scrip shed 0.16% to Rs 60.92 on the BSE.

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