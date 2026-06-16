Tuesday, June 16, 2026 | 12:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ABFRL's Sangeeta Tanwani steps down as Pantaloons CEO

ABFRL's Sangeeta Tanwani steps down as Pantaloons CEO

Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) said Sangeeta Tanwani has ceased to be whole-time director (WTD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of its Pantaloons business with effect from close of business hours on 31 July 2026.

The company said the change is part of an internal movement within the Aditya Birla Group.

ABFRL further said Tanwani has been re-designated and appointed as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the company for a period of two years, effective August 1, 2026, subject to shareholder approval. She will be liable to retire by rotation.

Tanwani has been associated with the company since 2018 and led the transformation of Pantaloons, strengthening its brand positioning, product portfolio and retail experience. She also played a key role in adopting a capital-light expansion model for the brand.

 

The company said she spearheaded its entry into the deep-value fashion segment, including the development of the Style Up format, which was later transformed into the youth-focused brand OWND.

Also Read

aggressive hybrid funds, mutual funds, equity, debt, retirement planning, long-term goals, investment strategy, portfolio stability, systematic withdrawal plans, moderate risk investors

How to manage debt: Prepayment and balance transfer options explained

Mutual Funds, funds, stock market trading

ELSS: All about equity investment product that helps in saving taxes

investments, mutual funds

Mutual funds to pension schemes: Choosing the right long-term investments

stock market live, sensex today

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty near 23,900; SMIDs outperform; metal stocks drag

insurance

Mutation to insurance: Extra costs you should budget for when buying a home

ABFRL added that Tanwani is not related to any director, key managerial personnel or promoters of the company, and is not debarred from holding office as director by any regulatory authority.

ABFRL is engaged in the business of manufacturing and retailing of branded apparel and runs a chain of apparel and accessories retail stores in India.

The companys consolidated net loss widened to Rs 148.40 crore in Q4 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 16.87 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 15.74% year on year 1,990.13 crore in Q4 FY26.

The scrip shed 0.16% to Rs 60.92 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices trade in positive terrain; IT shares rally for 2nd day

Indices trade in positive terrain; IT shares rally for 2nd day

INR eases as trade deficit stays elevated

INR eases as trade deficit stays elevated

Prime Minister interacts with major business and industry leaders from Slovakia

Prime Minister interacts with major business and industry leaders from Slovakia

Zensar Technologies gains after appointing Brahma Pandey as Senior Vice President

Zensar Technologies gains after appointing Brahma Pandey as Senior Vice President

Volumes spurt at Torrent Power Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Torrent Power Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy todayBSE vs NSE StockGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Air Force B-52 Bomber CrashFIFA World Cup 2026 Today ScheduleWaaree Energies QIP FundraiseBhagwant Mann Guru DokhiNEET UG 2026