AbhiBus (ixigo's bus business) partners with Uber for intercity travel in India

AbhiBus (ixigo's bus business), one of India's leading online bus ticketing platforms, has partnered with Uber to power intercity bus ticket bookings within the Uber app.

Uber users across India can now book intercity bus tickets directly within the app, leveraging AbhiBus's robust inventory and booking technology. Through this partnership, users gain access to AbhiBus's extensive network of over 6 lakh routes operated by over 6,200 bus operators nationwide.

To book, users can navigate to the Home or Services section on the Uber app and select the Intercity option. After entering their origin, destination and travel date, they can browse available bus services, choose preferred seats and complete their booking smoothly within the app using integrated payment options.

Powered by AbhiBus's end-to-end booking technology and deep operator integrations, Uber users can discover and compare bus options, check real-time seat availability and select preferred seats directly within the app. They can also filter by bus types such as AC, Sleeper, Seater, Volvo and Scania, view 360 bus photos on select routes, track live bus status, opt for Abhi Assured with defined compensation benefits in case of service disruptions, and access 24 customer support. The partnership expands Uber's mobility ecosystem beyond intra-city rides by integrating bus travel into a single app, enabling users to plan both short-distance and intercity journeys seamlessly.

