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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Abhijit Trading Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.51 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Abhijit Trading Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.51 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Abhijit Trading Company reported to Rs 12.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 59.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.86% to Rs 0.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales00.07 -100 0.780.71 10 OPM %0-100.00 --7558.9714.08 - PBDT-12.360.06 PL -58.830.41 PL PBT-12.360.06 PL -58.830.41 PL NP-12.51-0.06 -20750 -59.070.30 PL

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

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