Abhinav Capital Services standalone net profit rises 23.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 1.10 crore

Net profit of Abhinav Capital Services rose 23.33% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 114.05% to Rs 2.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.90% to Rs 4.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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