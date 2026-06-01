Abhinav Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 23.37% to Rs 2.00 crore

Net Loss of Abhinav Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.37% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 186.96% to Rs 0.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 83.44% to Rs 6.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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