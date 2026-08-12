Abhinav Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 40.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 131.43% to Rs 0.81 crore

Net profit of Abhinav Leasing & Finance declined 40.74% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 131.43% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.810.3574.0780.000.160.280.160.270.160.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News