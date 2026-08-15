ABM Knowledgeware consolidated net profit declines 26.54% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 4.22% to Rs 26.17 croreNet profit of ABM Knowledgeware declined 26.54% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.22% to Rs 26.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales26.1725.11 4 OPM %19.1119.08 -PBDT7.367.36 0 PBT6.286.34 -1 NP2.743.73 -27
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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:05 AM IST