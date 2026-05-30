ABM Knowledgeware consolidated net profit declines 52.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.72% to Rs 25.53 crore

Net profit of ABM Knowledgeware declined 52.29% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.72% to Rs 25.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.33% to Rs 9.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.02% to Rs 103.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 96.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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