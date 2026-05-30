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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ABM Knowledgeware consolidated net profit declines 52.29% in the March 2026 quarter

ABM Knowledgeware consolidated net profit declines 52.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 5:36 PM IST

Sales rise 4.72% to Rs 25.53 crore

Net profit of ABM Knowledgeware declined 52.29% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.72% to Rs 25.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.33% to Rs 9.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.02% to Rs 103.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 96.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales25.5324.38 5 103.4696.67 7 OPM %11.6711.57 -13.9418.54 - PBDT3.225.27 -39 19.9225.80 -23 PBT2.164.30 -50 15.7222.08 -29 NP1.773.71 -52 9.4514.39 -34

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 5:36 PM IST

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