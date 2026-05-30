ABM Knowledgeware standalone net profit declines 35.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.16% to Rs 23.91 crore

Net profit of ABM Knowledgeware declined 35.04% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.16% to Rs 23.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.60% to Rs 12.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 90.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 80.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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