Above normal temperatures in most parts of the country may raise energy consumption during summer, says RBI
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated in a latest monthly update that above normal temperatures in most parts of the country may raise energy consumption during the summer months. Indias rapid expansion of electricity generation from renewable sources, particularly solar power, could play a crucial role in meeting the countrys rising power demand.
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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 6:31 PM IST