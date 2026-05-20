Wednesday, May 20, 2026 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ABREL records bookings of Rs 1007 cr for its Birla Taranya project

ABREL records bookings of Rs 1007 cr for its Birla Taranya project

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
Birla Estates, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate, shared an update on its residential project, Birla Taranya, located in Thane, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The project received RERA approval on 03 February 2026. Within the first three months' post RERA approval, the project has achieved a booking value of approximately Rs 1,007 crore reflecting solid customer response and robust market demand for the development. The strong traction further reinforces Birla Estates' growing presence in the MMR market and its commitment to developing premium, thoughtfully designed residential communities.
 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wipro Ltd up for five straight sessions

Wipro Ltd up for five straight sessions

JSW Energy Ltd up for fifth session

JSW Energy Ltd up for fifth session

Aegis Logistics Ltd soars 1.82%, up for fifth straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd soars 1.82%, up for fifth straight session

Hitachi Energy India Ltd spurts 6%, up for five straight sessions

Hitachi Energy India Ltd spurts 6%, up for five straight sessions

Federal Bank Ltd soars 0.35%, rises for fifth straight session

Federal Bank Ltd soars 0.35%, rises for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayPetrol Price HikeQ4 Results TodayIMD Weather ForecastNykaa Q4 Results PreviewTechnology NewsPersonal Finance