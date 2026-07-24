ACC consolidated net profit declines 60.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.59% to Rs 5808.00 crore

Net profit of ACC declined 60.84% to Rs 147.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 375.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.59% to Rs 5808.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6087.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5808.006087.237.8712.78485.00817.53224.00562.95147.00375.38

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