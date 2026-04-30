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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ACC consolidated net profit declines 68.28% in the March 2026 quarter

ACC consolidated net profit declines 68.28% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 16.87% to Rs 7146.18 crore

Net profit of ACC declined 68.28% to Rs 238.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 751.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.87% to Rs 7146.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6114.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.03% to Rs 2137.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2402.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.44% to Rs 25961.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21919.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7146.186114.55 17 25961.8521919.89 18 OPM %8.7713.58 -11.3613.97 - PBDT654.191012.33 -35 3246.944028.36 -19 PBT374.73747.45 -50 2128.603027.05 -30 NP238.25751.03 -68 2137.072402.12 -11

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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