ACC records nearly 61% YoY fall in Q1 PAT; clocks EBITDA of Rs 457 crore

ACC has reported 60.9% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 147 crore on a 8.2% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 5,808 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Sales Volume contracted by 6.5% to 10 million tonnes in Q1 FY27 from 10.7% million tonnes in Q1 FY26. Trade share, however, improved by 5 percentage points YoY to 81% and premium product (as % of trade sales) increased by 3 percentage points YoY at 44% YoY in Q1 FY27.

While operating EBITDA fell by 41.3% YoY to Rs 457 crore, operating EBITDA margin contracted by 440 basis points to 7.9% in June 2026 quarter.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 200 crore, down by 64.5% from Rs 563 crore in Q1 FY26.

The company said that the no-objection certificate (NOC) from SEBI for the proposed amalgamation of ACC with Ambuja was received on 4 June 2026, and an application has been filed with the NCLT on 29 June 2026. The transaction is expected to be completed during FY'27, subject to regulatory approvals.

Vinod Bahety, whole-time director & CEO, ACC, said: "We have commenced FY'27 with a resilient performance, driven by a higher share of trade volumes and continued premiumization.

During the quarter, profitability reflected the impact of planned maintenance of larger integrated units, higher master supply agreement (MSA) volumes with parent Ambuja Cements, even as we continued to prioritize value-led growth and quality earnings.

Our journey towards building a simpler, stronger and more integrated business continues through the proposed One Cement Platform.

Combined with strategic capacity expansions at Salai Banwa and Kalamboli, CiNOC-enabled operational excellence and customer-focused solutions, we have a good visibility of improved performance in the coming quarters.

ACC, a subsidiary of Ambuja Cements and part of the diversified Adani Group, is one of Indias most trusted building materials and concrete solutions company. The company operates 20 cement manufacturing sites, 119 ready-mix concrete plants, and a nationwide network of channel partners

The scrip advanced 0.36% to end at Rs 1339.20 on the BSE today.

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