Accelya Solutions India consolidated net profit declines 10.31% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 3.52% to Rs 127.12 croreNet profit of Accelya Solutions India declined 10.31% to Rs 30.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.52% to Rs 127.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 131.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 26.07% to Rs 95.38 crore in the year ended June 2026 as against Rs 129.02 crore during the previous year ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.67% to Rs 532.27 crore in the year ended June 2026 as against Rs 528.72 crore during the previous year ended June 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Jun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales127.12131.76 -4 532.27528.72 1 OPM %36.2738.87 -32.5236.50 - PBDT48.4753.05 -9 186.87202.63 -8 PBT42.7545.51 -6 142.68174.61 -18 NP30.4533.95 -10 95.38129.02 -26
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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 9:09 AM IST