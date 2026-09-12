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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Accuracy Shipping receives LoI for proposed Container Freight Station at Kandla, Gujarat

Accuracy Shipping receives LoI for proposed Container Freight Station at Kandla, Gujarat

Last Updated : Sep 12 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

Accuracy Shipping today announced that A.R.S. Terminals (India), a subsidiary in which Accuracy Shipping holds a 99.80% stake, has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) dated 10 September 2026, from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) for setting up a Container Freight Station (CFS) at Kandla, Gujarat.

The proposed CFS, located at Plot No. 7, Sector 10B, Kandla, Gandhidham, Kachchh - 370201, Gujarat, marks a strategic expansion of Accuracy Shipping's presence in the container logistics and cargo handling segment. The facility will cater to the handling of import and export cargo and is expected to be operationalized within one year from the date of the LoI. With a planned storage capacity of approximately 5,000 containers per month and 80,000 containers annually, the facility is expected to strengthen the Company's ability to cater to growing cargo handling requirements in the region.

 

The project entails an estimated capital expenditure of approximately Rs 25 crore, which is proposed to be funded through a combination of debt and internal accruals. At peak operations and full utilization, the CFS is expected to generate revenue of approximately Rs 175-200 crore, with the EBITDA margin expected to grow to double-digit levels as operations scale up.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 12 2026 | 10:51 AM IST