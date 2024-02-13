Sensex (    %)
                        
Ace Integrated Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 9:24 AM IST
Sales rise 89.60% to Rs 2.37 crore
Net loss of Ace Integrated Solutions reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 89.60% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales2.371.25 90 OPM %-5.917.20 -PBDT-0.110.09 PL PBT-0.150.06 PL NP-0.160.05 PL
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

