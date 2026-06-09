Achiievers Finance India standalone net profit rises 68.99% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 31.64% to Rs 9.86 croreNet profit of Achiievers Finance India rose 68.99% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.64% to Rs 9.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 101.68% to Rs 6.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.36% to Rs 36.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales9.867.49 32 36.0224.61 46 OPM %62.1766.76 -57.3852.01 - PBDT3.141.69 86 8.334.10 103 PBT3.051.64 86 8.073.92 106 NP2.181.29 69 6.012.98 102
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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 9:07 AM IST