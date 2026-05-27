Achyut Healthcare standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 377.17% to Rs 4.39 crore

Net profit of Achyut Healthcare declined 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 377.17% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.25% to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 280.00% to Rs 11.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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