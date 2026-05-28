Acknit Industries standalone net profit rises 14.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.15% to Rs 66.88 crore

Net profit of Acknit Industries rose 14.24% to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.15% to Rs 66.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.11% to Rs 8.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.02% to Rs 240.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 240.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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