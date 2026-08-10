Acknit Industries standalone net profit rises 27.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.33% to Rs 62.06 crore

Net profit of Acknit Industries rose 27.49% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.33% to Rs 62.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.62.0655.257.917.173.863.072.942.302.181.71

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