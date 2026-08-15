Acme Resources consolidated net profit declines 22.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.52% to Rs 1.95 crore

Net profit of Acme Resources declined 22.69% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.52% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.951.9855.3881.821.241.541.241.540.921.19

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