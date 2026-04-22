ACME Solar adds 2 GWh BESS capacity in Rajasthan

ACME Solar Holdings (ACME Solar) has cumulatively operationalized more than 2 GWh BESS capacity in Rajasthan. The company is among the first Indian renewable energy companies to achieve this scale of energy storage deployment.

With this, the company's total operational BESS capacity cumulatively stands at 591.18 MW / 2031.24 MWh across various subsidiaries in Rajasthan.

Overall, the company plans to operationalise 10 GWh of BESS by 2027. These BESS projects are designed to enhance grid reliability and optimise power utilisation by charging batteries during non-peak demand periods and discharging during peak demand periods. This capability will play a critical role in balancing energy supply and demand while improving the overall grid stability.