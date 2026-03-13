Friday, March 13, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ACME Solar commissions 142.67 MW / 481.49 MWh BESS projects in Rajasthan

ACME Solar commissions 142.67 MW / 481.49 MWh BESS projects in Rajasthan

Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

ACME Solar Holdings through its various subsidiaries has commissioned 142.67 MW / 481.49 MWh of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in phase-1 out of its total planned BESS capacity of 585 MW / 2011.24 MWh under these SPVs.

Overall, Company's current portfolio requires installation of ~17 GWh of BESS in multiple phases across different states.

Located in the state of Rajasthan, these BESS are connected with existing operational Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) and will run on merchant basis on short term basis, generating additional revenue stream through price differential between peak and non-peak demand hours. Eventually they will be integrated with respective FDRE projects, which will then continue under the PPA for 25 years.

 

These are designed to enhance grid reliability and optimise power utilisation by charging batteries during non-peak demand periods and discharging during peak demand periods. This capability will play a critical role in balancing energy supply and demand while improving the overall grid stability.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HFCL secures a 5-year USD 1.10 billion contract from a global major

HFCL secures a 5-year USD 1.10 billion contract from a global major

Godrej Properties acquires 44-acre land parcel in Coimbatore

Godrej Properties acquires 44-acre land parcel in Coimbatore

GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening for key indices; FII selling continues unabated

GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening for key indices; FII selling continues unabated

Asian stocks, Asian shares

Asian stocks slump as Iran war keeps oil near $100, dents rate-cut bets

Mahindra EPC Irrigation bags Rs 2-cr micro irrigation order

Mahindra EPC Irrigation bags Rs 2-cr micro irrigation order

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS KC-135 Aircraft CrashNifty Trading Strategy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBorosil Share priceLPG Shortage NewsJal Jeevan MissionXiaomi 17 Ultra LaunchedPersonal Finance