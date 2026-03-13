ACME Solar commissions 142.67 MW / 481.49 MWh BESS projects in Rajasthan

ACME Solar Holdings through its various subsidiaries has commissioned 142.67 MW / 481.49 MWh of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in phase-1 out of its total planned BESS capacity of 585 MW / 2011.24 MWh under these SPVs.

Overall, Company's current portfolio requires installation of ~17 GWh of BESS in multiple phases across different states.

Located in the state of Rajasthan, these BESS are connected with existing operational Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) and will run on merchant basis on short term basis, generating additional revenue stream through price differential between peak and non-peak demand hours. Eventually they will be integrated with respective FDRE projects, which will then continue under the PPA for 25 years.

These are designed to enhance grid reliability and optimise power utilisation by charging batteries during non-peak demand periods and discharging during peak demand periods. This capability will play a critical role in balancing energy supply and demand while improving the overall grid stability.

