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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ACME Solar commissions 32.366 MW / 145.435 MWh capacity of BESS project in Rajasthan

ACME Solar commissions 32.366 MW / 145.435 MWh capacity of BESS project in Rajasthan

Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

ACME Solar Holdings (ASHL), through its wholly owned subsidiary i.e. ACME Surya Power, has commissioned the fourth phase of 32.366 MW / 145.435 MWh capacity of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Project located at Village: Jaimalsar, Dist: Bikaner, State: Rajasthan, on 13 April 2026.

The Commercial operation date (COD) for the stated phase-IV shall be 15 April 2026.

With this, ACME Surya Power has achieved a commissioned capacity of 13 .50 MW / 626.875 MWh.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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