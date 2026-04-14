ACME Solar commissions 32.366 MW / 145.435 MWh capacity of BESS project in Rajasthan
ACME Solar Holdings (ASHL), through its wholly owned subsidiary i.e. ACME Surya Power, has commissioned the fourth phase of 32.366 MW / 145.435 MWh capacity of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Project located at Village: Jaimalsar, Dist: Bikaner, State: Rajasthan, on 13 April 2026.
The Commercial operation date (COD) for the stated phase-IV shall be 15 April 2026.
With this, ACME Surya Power has achieved a commissioned capacity of 13 .50 MW / 626.875 MWh.
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First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 3:31 PM IST