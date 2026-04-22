ACME Solar gains as BESS capacity tops 2 GWh in Rajasthan

ACME Solar Holdings rose 1.35% to Rs 300.30 after the company operationalised more than 2 GWh of battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity in Rajasthan.

The company said its cumulative operational BESS capacity now stands at 591.18 MW / 2,031.24 MWh across subsidiaries in the state.

The projects are aimed at improving grid stability by storing power during off-peak periods and supplying it during peak demand.

The company plans to scale up its BESS capacity to 10 GWh by 2027.

ACME Solar has a total portfolio of 8,071 MW across solar, wind, storage and hybrid projects, with 2,990 MW operational and 5,081 MW under construction.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 1.47% to Rs 113.71 crore on a 42.3% jump in net sales to Rs 496.62 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Earlier this month, a foreign brokerage initiated coverage on ACME Solar Holdings with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 350. The brokerage said the company is well placed to benefit from a strong project pipeline, ongoing capacity expansion and improving earnings visibility as execution picks up. It also cited supportive policy measures and rising solar auction activity as key growth drivers, adding that the current valuation does not fully reflect the companys growth prospects or improving financial profile.