ACME Solar Holdings commissions phase 1 of BESS project in Rajasthan

ACME Solar Holdings (ASHL), through its wholly owned subsidiary i.e. ACME Sun Power, has commissioned the first phase of 33.335 MW/160.48 MWh out of 300 MW/1400 MWh capacity of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Project located at Village: Badi Sid, Tehsil-Bap, Dist: Phalodi and Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

The Commercial operation date (COD) for the above-mentioned phase-I shall be 08 March 2026.

