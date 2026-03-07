ACME Solar Holdings commissions phase 1 of BESS project in Rajasthan
ACME Solar Holdings (ASHL), through its wholly owned subsidiary i.e. ACME Sun Power, has commissioned the first phase of 33.335 MW/160.48 MWh out of 300 MW/1400 MWh capacity of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Project located at Village: Badi Sid, Tehsil-Bap, Dist: Phalodi and Jodhpur, Rajasthan.
The Commercial operation date (COD) for the above-mentioned phase-I shall be 08 March 2026.
First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 11:04 AM IST