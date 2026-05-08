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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ACME Solar Holdings consolidated net profit rises 12.94% in the March 2026 quarter

ACME Solar Holdings consolidated net profit rises 12.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 547.77 crore

Net profit of ACME Solar Holdings rose 12.94% to Rs 139.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 123.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 547.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 486.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 97.90% to Rs 498.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 252.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.97% to Rs 2022.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1405.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales547.77486.89 13 2022.961405.13 44 OPM %87.4189.49 -88.0687.92 - PBDT298.42282.57 6 1142.05646.33 77 PBT175.62180.35 -3 674.14359.02 88 NP139.32123.36 13 498.92252.11 98

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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