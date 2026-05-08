ACME Solar Holdings consolidated net profit rises 12.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 547.77 crore

Net profit of ACME Solar Holdings rose 12.94% to Rs 139.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 123.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 547.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 486.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 97.90% to Rs 498.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 252.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.97% to Rs 2022.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1405.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

547.77486.892022.961405.1387.4189.4988.0687.92298.42282.571142.05646.33175.62180.35674.14359.02139.32123.36498.92252.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News