ACME Solar Holdings consolidated net profit rises 79.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 67.81% to Rs 857.48 crore

Net profit of ACME Solar Holdings rose 79.87% to Rs 235.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 130.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 67.81% to Rs 857.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 510.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.857.48510.9885.6389.59486.26297.85331.46190.30235.33130.83

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