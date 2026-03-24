ACME Solar Holdings gains after commissioning 155 MW BESS capacity in Rajasthan

ACME Solar Holdings rose 1% to Rs 240 after the company commissioned an additional 155 MW / 470.25 MWh of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity through its subsidiaries, strengthening its position in the energy storage segment.

With this latest addition, the companys total commissioned BESS capacity has reached 297.67 MW / 951.74 MWh, out of a planned portfolio of 835 MW / 3,114.64 MWh across multiple special purpose vehicles (SPVs).

The newly commissioned projects are located in Rajasthan and are connected to the existing Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS). These assets will operate on a merchant basis, enabling the company to generate additional revenue by leveraging price differences between peak and non-peak power demand periods.

These BESS projects are designed to enhance grid reliability and optimise power utilisation by charging batteries during non-peak demand periods and discharging during peak demand periods. This capability will play a critical role in balancing energy supply and demand while improving the overall grid stability.

ACME Solar Holdings is a fully integrated renewable energy company in India with a diversified portfolio across solar, wind, storage, hybrid, and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects. The companys consolidated net profit rose 1.5% to Rs 113.71 crore on a 42.3% jump in net sales to Rs 496.62 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

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