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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ACME Solar Holdings Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd, Petronet LNG Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd and Safari Industries (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 March 2026.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd, Petronet LNG Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd and Safari Industries (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 March 2026.

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd lost 5.70% to Rs 246.65 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 91238 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85844 shares in the past one month.

 

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd crashed 4.88% to Rs 2405.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Petronet LNG Ltd tumbled 4.73% to Rs 258.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

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Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd pared 4.32% to Rs 36.29. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

Safari Industries (India) Ltd shed 4.21% to Rs 1529.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3114 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16264 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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