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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ACME Solar raises project funding of Rs 2646 cr from REC

ACME Solar raises project funding of Rs 2646 cr from REC

Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

For its ACME Greentech Seventh 450MW/1800MWh Assured Peak Power Project

ACME Solar has secured Rs 2,646.64 crore long term project funding for its ACME Greentech Seventh 450MW/1800MWh Assured Peak Power Project from REC. The company will deploy these funds for the development & construction of this project. REC will serve as the sole financer for this project for 20 years. The PPA for this project was signed with SJVN at a tariff of INR 6.74/unit for a period of 25 years.

The ACME Greentech Seventh Assured Peak Power Project combines multiple renewable energy technologies including Solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to meet the supply obligations and, ensures higher predictability and dispatchability.

 

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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