ACME Solar rises after Phase-II BESS commissioning in Rajasthan

ACME Solar rises after Phase-II BESS commissioning in Rajasthan

Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

ACME Solar Holdings surged 6.20% to Rs 255.05 after the company, through its subsidiary, ACME Sun Power, commissioned the second phase of a 33.335 MW/160.51 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) at Badi Sid, Rajasthan.

The commercial operation date (COD) for Phase II is March 14, 2026. With this, ACME Sun Power has a total commissioned capacity of 66.67 MW / 320.99 MWh out of the planned 300 MW / 1,409.34 MWh.

In a separate filing, the company said that through its various subsidiaries, ACME Solar has commissioned 142.67 MW / 481.49 MWh of BESS in Phase I out of a total planned capacity of 585 MW / 2,011.24 MWh under its SPVs. The companys portfolio targets about 17 GWh of BESS installations across multiple phases and states.

 

The Rajasthan BESS units are connected to the operational Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) and will operate on a short-term merchant basis, generating additional revenue through price differentials between peak and non-peak hours. They will eventually integrate with respective FDRE projects under 25-year PPAs.

The systems are designed to enhance grid reliability and optimize power utilization by charging during non-peak periods and discharging during peak demand. This capability helps balance energy supply and demand and strengthens overall grid stability.

ACME Solar Holdings is a fully integrated renewable energy company in India with a diversified portfolio across solar, wind, storage, hybrid, and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects. The companys consolidated net profit rose 1.5% to Rs 113.71 crore on a 42.3% jump in net sales to Rs 496.62 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Nifty slides below 23,350 mark; metal shares drop

Aurionpro Solutions bags its first order in data centre segment

Zydus Life receives USFDA nod for Cevimeline 30 mg capsules

Kalpataru climbs after bagging redevelopment project worth Rs 1,400-cr in Andheri

Avenue Supermarts rises after opening two new stores

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

