ACME Solar rises after Phase-II BESS commissioning in Rajasthan
ACME Solar Holdings surged 6.20% to Rs 255.05 after the company, through its subsidiary, ACME Sun Power, commissioned the second phase of a 33.335 MW/160.51 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) at Badi Sid, Rajasthan.The commercial operation date (COD) for Phase II is March 14, 2026. With this, ACME Sun Power has a total commissioned capacity of 66.67 MW / 320.99 MWh out of the planned 300 MW / 1,409.34 MWh.
In a separate filing, the company said that through its various subsidiaries, ACME Solar has commissioned 142.67 MW / 481.49 MWh of BESS in Phase I out of a total planned capacity of 585 MW / 2,011.24 MWh under its SPVs. The companys portfolio targets about 17 GWh of BESS installations across multiple phases and states.
The Rajasthan BESS units are connected to the operational Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) and will operate on a short-term merchant basis, generating additional revenue through price differentials between peak and non-peak hours. They will eventually integrate with respective FDRE projects under 25-year PPAs.
The systems are designed to enhance grid reliability and optimize power utilization by charging during non-peak periods and discharging during peak demand. This capability helps balance energy supply and demand and strengthens overall grid stability.
ACME Solar Holdings is a fully integrated renewable energy company in India with a diversified portfolio across solar, wind, storage, hybrid, and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects. The companys consolidated net profit rose 1.5% to Rs 113.71 crore on a 42.3% jump in net sales to Rs 496.62 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.
First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 10:50 AM IST