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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ACME Solar rises after securing Rs 3,404 crore project funding from PFC

ACME Solar rises after securing Rs 3,404 crore project funding from PFC

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

ACME Solar Holdings rose 1.88% to Rs 361.30 after the company said it had secured Rs 3,404.57 crore in long-term project financing from Power Finance Corporation (PFC) for its 250 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project.

The funding has been raised through subsidiary ACME Urja One (Phase-III) for the development and construction of the project. PFC will be the sole lender, with the loan carrying a repayment tenure of 19 years.

With this transaction, ACME Solar has raised Rs 6,051 crore in project funding during the current financial year.

The project has a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with NHPC, with a tariff of Rs 4.33 per unit. The tariff has already been approved and adopted by the central and state regulators.

 

The FDRE project integrates solar, wind and battery energy storage system (BESS) technologies to provide a more reliable and dispatchable renewable power supply. It is being developed across Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, and Devbhumi Dwarka, Gujarat, where land and grid connectivity are already in place. The company said the project is progressing as scheduled and is expected to be commissioned next year.

ACME Solar is an integrated renewable energy company with a diversified portfolio of 8,070 MW spanning solar, wind, hybrid, storage and FDRE projects. It has an operational contracted capacity of 2,990 MW, around 3.62 GWh of BESS capacity, and 5,080 MW of contracted capacity under construction.

On a consolidated basis, ACME Solar Holdings' net profit rose 12.94% to Rs 139.32 crore while net sales rose 12.50% to Rs 547.77 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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