ACME Solar signs 450 MW PPAs with SJVN for 25 years
ACME Solar Holdings (ACME Solar), through its subsidiary ACME Greentech Seventh, has signed two power purchase agreements (PPAs) with SJVN for a total capacity of 450 MW/1,800 MWh.
The agreements, signed on 2 March 2026, are for a tenor of 25 years.
The PPAs were awarded under the Tranche-FDRE-4 tender issued as per Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) guidelines. An e-reverse auction was held on 9 October 2025, and the letter of award (LOA) was received on 10 November 2025.
The projects will be connected to ISTS substations and utilize night-time connectivity at high irradiation zones in Rajasthan. ACME Solar will supply four hours of assured peak power during non-solar hours with 90% availability on a monthly and annual basis.
With these PPAs, ACME Solar has signed 1,690 MW of agreements in the current financial year, taking its total PPA-signed capacity to 6,270 MW.
ACME Solar Holdings is a fully integrated renewable energy company in India with a diversified portfolio across solar, wind, storage, hybrid and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects. The companys consolidated net profit rose 1.5% to Rs 113.71 crore on 42.3% jump in net sales to Rs 496.62 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. The counter shed 1.46% to Rs 226.50 on the BSE.
SJVN is principally engaged in electricity generation. The company is also engaged in the business of providing consultancy. The company reported a 50.6% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 224.38 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 149.03 crore in Q3 FY25. The scrip shed 0.28% to Rs 70.29 on the BSE.
First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 10:31 AM IST