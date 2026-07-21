Tuesday, July 21, 2026 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ACME Solar signs PPA with SECI for 300 MW hybrid RE project

ACME Solar signs PPA with SECI for 300 MW hybrid RE project

Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

ACME Solar Holdings, through its subsidiary ACME Renewtech Fifth Private, has signed a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for a 300 MW ISTS-connected Wind-Solar Hybrid Renewable Energy Project. The tariff is already approved and adopted by Central and State Regulator.

The Hybrid RE Project will be connected to ISTS substations and will utilize company's already secured connectivity at high-irradiation and wind zones. Under the PPA, ACME Solar will supply power at a minimum annual capacity utilization factor (CUF) of 30%. With this, out of the total contracted portfolio of 8,070 MW, the PPA-signed portfolio stands at 6,870 MW.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices trade sideways in early trade; breadth strong

Indices trade sideways in early trade; breadth strong

Lupin grants exclusive rights to Kaveri Therapeutics Inc. for advancing two oncology programs

Lupin grants exclusive rights to Kaveri Therapeutics Inc. for advancing two oncology programs

Ather Energy allots 1.08 cr equity shares under QIP issue

Ather Energy allots 1.08 cr equity shares under QIP issue

Stock Alert: Sobha, Paytm, Bluestone Jewellery, SML Mahindra, Redington

Stock Alert: Sobha, Paytm, Bluestone Jewellery, SML Mahindra, Redington

GIFT Nifty hints at green start for equities as mediation efforts in Middle East gain traction

GIFT Nifty hints at green start for equities as mediation efforts in Middle East gain traction

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayCJP Parliament MarchStocks To Buy TodayAxis Bank Target PriceCentral Bank of India Q1 Result Climate Black Swan DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026Personal Finance