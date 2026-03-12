ACME Solar signs PPAs with SJVN for 450 MW/1,800 MWh

ACME Solar Holdings (ACME Solar) through its subsidiary, ACME Greentech Seventh, has signed two Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with SJVN for a total capacity of 450 MW/1,800 MWh. The PPAs has been signed for a tenor of 25 years on 2 March 2026.

The projects will be connected to ISTS substations and will utilize night-time connectivity available with ACME Solar at high irradiation zones in Rajasthan.

Under the PPAs, ACME Solar will supply 4 hours of assured peak power supply during non solar hours with 90% availability on monthly and annual basis.

Following this PPA, ACME Solar has signed 1,690 MW of PPAs in current financial year taking the total PPA signed capacity to 6,270 MW.

