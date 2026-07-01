ACME Suryodaya commissions 240.720 MWh BESS project in Rajasthan
ACME Solar Holdings through its wholly owned subsidiary i.e. ACME Suryodaya, has commissioned 240.720 MWh capacity of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project located at Village: Sanwara and Mehar Nagar, Tehsil-Pokhran, Dist: Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on 30 June 2026. The commercial operation date (COD) for the same shall be 02 July 2026.
With this, ACME Suryodaya has achieved a commissioned capacity of 285 MW / 842.624 MWh.
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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 9:32 AM IST