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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ACME Suryodaya commissions 240.720 MWh BESS project in Rajasthan

ACME Suryodaya commissions 240.720 MWh BESS project in Rajasthan

Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 9:32 AM IST
ACME Solar Holdings through its wholly owned subsidiary i.e. ACME Suryodaya, has commissioned 240.720 MWh capacity of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project located at Village: Sanwara and Mehar Nagar, Tehsil-Pokhran, Dist: Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on 30 June 2026. The commercial operation date (COD) for the same shall be 02 July 2026.

With this, ACME Suryodaya has achieved a commissioned capacity of 285 MW / 842.624 MWh.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

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