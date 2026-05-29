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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Acrow India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Acrow India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

Sales decline 67.59% to Rs 1.05 crore

Net Loss of Acrow India reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 67.59% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 207.72% to Rs 9.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.053.24 -68 9.973.24 208 OPM %-29.52-20.37 --7.82-33.64 - PBDT0.04-0.21 LP 0.821.41 -42 PBT-0.02-0.26 92 0.591.16 -49 NP-0.02-0.27 93 0.43-0.88 LP

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

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