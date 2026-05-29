ACS Technologies consolidated net profit rises 16.67% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 196.24% to Rs 121.22 croreNet profit of ACS Technologies rose 16.67% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 196.24% to Rs 121.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 69.00% to Rs 7.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 108.75% to Rs 264.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 126.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales121.2240.92 196 264.24126.58 109 OPM %3.795.21 -7.448.10 - PBDT3.301.09 203 16.768.24 103 PBT2.262.27 0 12.765.67 125 NP2.171.86 17 7.964.71 69
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:12 AM IST