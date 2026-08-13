ACS Technologies consolidated net profit rises 422.67% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 244.26% to Rs 95.12 croreNet profit of ACS Technologies rose 422.67% to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 244.26% to Rs 95.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales95.1227.63 244 OPM %7.949.01 -PBDT6.961.93 261 PBT5.751.00 475 NP3.920.75 423
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 4:32 PM IST