Action Construction Equipment consolidated net profit declines 6.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.13% to Rs 1029.49 crore

Net profit of Action Construction Equipment declined 6.45% to Rs 110.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.13% to Rs 1029.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 960.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.43% to Rs 415.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 409.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.40% to Rs 3280.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3327.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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