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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Action Construction Equipment consolidated net profit declines 6.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Action Construction Equipment consolidated net profit declines 6.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 7.13% to Rs 1029.49 crore

Net profit of Action Construction Equipment declined 6.45% to Rs 110.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.13% to Rs 1029.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 960.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.43% to Rs 415.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 409.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.40% to Rs 3280.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3327.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1029.49960.99 7 3280.443327.05 -1 OPM %16.7517.03 -15.3615.20 - PBDT162.93168.19 -3 591.90577.43 3 PBT153.42160.89 -5 556.71549.12 1 NP110.91118.56 -6 415.09409.22 1

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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