Acutaas Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 110.88% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 40.28% to Rs 432.75 croreNet profit of Acutaas Chemicals rose 110.88% to Rs 131.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 62.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.28% to Rs 432.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 308.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 124.47% to Rs 356.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 158.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.02% to Rs 1339.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1006.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales432.75308.48 40 1339.371006.88 33 OPM %42.4127.54 -35.8723.05 - PBDT193.4390.13 115 518.71242.78 114 PBT183.8082.83 122 482.73216.16 123 NP131.7662.48 111 356.26158.71 124
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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 2:16 PM IST