Acutaas Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 67.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 59.08% to Rs 329.67 crore

Net profit of Acutaas Chemicals rose 67.67% to Rs 74.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 44.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 59.08% to Rs 329.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 207.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.329.67207.2434.3024.57113.7366.21103.9158.0874.2644.29

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