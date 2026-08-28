Acutaas' step-down subsidiary inaugurates semiconductor chemicals plant at Gongju

Acutaas Chemicals announced that Indichem Inc., its step-down subsidiary in South Korea, has inaugurated its semiconductor chemicals manufacturing plant at Gongju, Chungcheongnam-do.

Speaking on the occasion, Naresh Patel, Chairman & Managing Director, Acutaas Chemicals, said: We are thrilled to inaugurate the Gongju plant just eleven months after breaking ground, reflecting the exceptional discipline brought by both partners. By combining India's core strengths in complex chemical synthesis with Korea's expertise in ultra-high-purity refining, we have built a synergistic model that neither company could have executed alone. This marks a vital step in scaling our semiconductor materials business into a long-term growth engine for Acutaas.